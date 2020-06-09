BLACKDUCK -- Blackduck has a new mayor -- and at only 23, she may be the youngest mayor in the town’s history.

Mayor Paige Moore was sworn in last night after the Blackduck City Council accepted former Mayor Rudy Patch’s resignation. Her empty seat now marks two openings on the council, and all five seats will now be up for election in November.

Moore was acting vice mayor prior to Patch’s resignation, and has been a member of the Blackduck City Council for as long as she’s been eligible -- she applied to be appointed to a vacancy prior to her 21st birthday and was denied due to her age, but came back on her 21st birthday and was appointed to the council in the summer of 2018.

She was elected in November 2018 and her term would have expired in December 2022. Originally from Blackduck, Moore graduated from Blackduck High School and has been an active community member, according to her letters of intent to serve on the council.

In her letter of intent as mayor, Moore wrote that she wanted to “express (her) willingness and ability to serve the Blackduck community as its mayor.”

“I am looking forward to a healthy and successful relationship between myself and the community,” she said. “Blackduck is a great place to live and I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve it.”

Leading the meeting Monday, Moore seemed a bit uncomfortable in her unfamiliar role. She stumbled over meeting jargon a few times, giggled and apologized.

“This will get better, I promise. Whew.” she said, after questioning whether or not to take a vote on a line item.

"We know,” Councilor Maxwell Gullette said in her defense, “it takes time.” Gullette was appointed vice mayor.

Patch’s resignation

The resignation of Rudy Patch came after outcry due to an inflammatory social media post on his private Facebook page last week. The post showed a blood-covered vehicle with the caption: "I don't know what you mean by protesters on the freeway. I came through no problem."

He submitted his letter of resignation on June 1.

During Monday’s meeting, Patch read his resignation letter before the council, in which he expressed regret and remorse, but was adamant that the post was taken out of context. He asked the council to seek anti-racism training.

“At this time I regretfully turn in my resignation, I truly hope that the council takes the time to put in place some good racism training policies,” he said. “I have made a mistake by sharing a post without the correct context behind it. The post was in reference to a conversation I had the night before. I ran across this post the next day and wanted to share it with that person. I did not like the post. I did not see humor in the post.

“I believe in protests and support them. Protests can, and do, send a strong message. I would like for everyone to work together as a team. I believe all lives matter. I would like to get training available to myself and anyone that has interest in learning more about racism, to make things better for our community and world,” he said.

Few comments were made by the public or council members regarding Patch’s resignation during Monday’s meeting. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the meeting capacity was 10 people, but the meeting was available to the public over conference call.

Patch’s resignation letter in its entirety was posted to the Blackduck 365 Facebook page but has since been taken down.

All five seats up for election

After declaring an official vacancy for Moore’s seat, City Administrator Christina Regas noted that in November, all five seats on the council would be up for election.

With Moore’s seat open, there will be two vacancies on the council -- one other seat is open after former councilor Tylor Roth resigned in March due to circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic after serving four weeks in office.

Both Roth and Patch, while no longer on the council, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting and voiced their opinions on many of the action items.

The council has struggled to fill vacancies in the past, and although some public interest has been shared with the council, no one has stepped up to fill Roth’s vacancy.

In April, this issue was addressed at a council meeting, when Patch asked if the city had any council seat vacancy inquiries. Regas said no inquiries were made in writing, but told the council she had spoken to two residents about the opening. She added that she didn’t believe it is her place to recruit for the position and encouraged the elected officials to reach out to the public to attract interested parties.

Councilors Moore and Gullette stated they have each had general interest as to what the position requires, but that is all. Councilor Jason Kolb stated he has had no one approach him.

Anti-racism training

During the meeting, the council agreed to seek out anti-racism training, something Patch mentioned in his resignation letter. Sara Barett, former Blackduck resident, spoke at the meeting to offer her organizing expertise and make recommendations for next steps.

“I was deeply disturbed by the picture I saw posted to Facebook by Rudy Patch,” Barett said. “I called Rudy’s office to make a complaint. Rudy called me back personally and very much to his credit, we had a very productive conversation about anti-racism.”

Barett said she hoped to connect the council with speakers and members of Bemidji’s Peacemaker Resources organization, a non-profit organization that supports the development of peace skills throughout Minnesota.

The council agreed to discuss plans for this training at a June 22 council work session.