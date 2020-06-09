BLACKDUCK -- Hundreds of mourners turned out Saturday, June 6 to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Garrett Larson, who died four days earlier when he was struck by a vehicle while getting the mail at his rural Blackduck home.

Larson was struck at 12:20 p.m. on June 2 and died from his injuries at the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji a short time later. The accident is under investigation.

At the celebration of Garrett’s life, held on the rolling hills of the homestead which has been in his mother’s family for generations, mourners gathered to worship, grieve and say goodbye to a boy who touched the hearts of everyone with whom he crossed paths.

Larson had just completed his freshman year at Blackduck High School, where he was a member of the drama club, one-act play, speech team, golf team, robotics team, tech team, and played percussion in the high school band.

“Garrett was always the first student in the door each school day,” said high school secretary Martha Brambrink. "He came in with a big smile and a backpack almost as big as he was, but he always had a smile on his face, and most days he even waited and held the door for (his sister) Ella. He will be missed by all of us."

Garrett is survived by his parents, Scott and Rachel Larson, and his twin sister Ella of Blackduck; maternal grandfather Randy (Teri) Bauer; paternal grandparents Gary and Beverly Larson of Blackduck; maternal great-grandmother Patricia Bauer of Blackduck; paternal great-grandmother Elizabeth “Grandma Great” Reiplinger; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.