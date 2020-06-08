BEMIDJI -- Hundreds of vehicles parked on the east side of the Paul Bunyan Mall for "A Night of Peace and Hope," a community event held Sunday evening.

The gathering was hosted by Bemidji evangelist Justin Hoover, who said he invited the whole community to join in a night of worship and prayer.

During the event Tyrone Clark, an elder at First Baptist Church and president of the Bemidji Gideon Camp, gave a short message addressing racism and issues surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Though some sat in chairs closer to the stage to listen to the speakers and music, others stayed in their vehicles and listened to the event, which was being streamed live on QFM 107.1.

A second event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. next Sunday evening, June 14, in the parking lot on the east side of the mall. For those who wish to listen from their vehicles or at home, the event will be streamed live on QFM next week as well.