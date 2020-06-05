FARGO — For the first time, local protest organizers revealed a list of demands they made to Fargo-Moorhead mayors and police during a peaceful event on Friday, June 5, that followed a week of protest, riot and threats.

Jamaal Abegaz, a member of the Red River Valley Democratic Socialists of America, read the list aloud as a crowd of more than 1,000 people cheered in Island Park in Fargo.

The demands included:

Mayors Tim Mahoney of Fargo and Johnathan Judd of Moorhead were to publicly call for the arrests of the three Minneapolis police officers who stood by during the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody (The three were jailed Wednesday, June 3).

The creation of local police oversight boards with no law enforcement on the boards.

Equal representation on all local city boards to reflect the area's diversity, including health, education and public safety boards.

Increased education of police officers through mandatory cultural diversity training.

Improved psychological examinations of police officers.

For the cities of Fargo and Moorhead to actively help new Americans find needed resources.

End police use of tear gas, rubber bullets, less-than-lethal rounds to “terrorize protesters;” and instead to use nonviolent deactivation tactics and tactics that respect the public’s right to protest, including those who use civil disobedience to get arrested.

Stop surveilling activists in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“This is only a first step” toward ending racism, Abegaz said. “This list is a working list and the beginning of a relationship with elected officials.”

Fargo-Moorhead leaders received the organizers' list of demands on Wednesday. Mahoney said the list included some policies the city of Fargo and police already have in place.

“They gave us a list of demands and we said we’d work on them,” Mahoney said.

Already, police officers have psychological tests and diversity training, he said.

“We got rules on the use of tear gas, and there are certain parameters, for instance, Saturday night we had stones and sticks and bricks being thrown at police, we will need to still have that as a last resort.”

The use of tear gas against protesters and other issues are still under discussion, Mahoney said, “But we would be glad to sit and talk about that."

Fargo police presence during the event was noticeable, but none wore riot gear or carried shields, just as Chief David Todd promised during a news conference on Thursday, June 4. Todd estimated more than 1,000 people showed up to Friday's event.

Nearby banks and businesses, some that suffered damage during the May 30 riot, boarded up their windows before the event took place. The rally was peaceful, however, no arrests were made, according to police.

The North Dakota Army National Guard arrived earlier Friday before the event, placing soldiers by Fargo City Hall, area fire stations, the police station, the sheriff's station, and the water treatment center.

Their orders were to remain peaceful and assist law enforcement, according to a staff sergeant.

Unlike the May 30 riot that filled downtown with tear gas and the sounds of explosions, a sense of hope filled the park Friday afternoon.

Many people held up flowers, and took a knee when asked by organizers. People sang. Native Americans smudged a line of people as Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, and others, spoke about the fight for equality.

“Is this really going to happen?” said organizer Ritchell Aboah, who is running for Fargo City Commission. “Now it’s up to us to hold our elected officials accountable for this change.”

Organizer Joseph “Joe the Guy” Lewis said they’re working on this like a five-year project.

“So many of us are standing together or have never seen each other before,” Lewis said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic, and yet we choose to come out to find law and peace. "

Before the rally, authorities said they had received "credible threats" of violence regarding the event. On Friday, many police officers walked through the crowd.