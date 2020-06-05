10 years ago

June 6, 2010 -- Ken Wold is retiring after more than 40 years as music director at Oak Hills Christian College. Ken grew up on a farm north of Tenstrike. Although he did not come from a musical family, he said his family was supportive of his interests in continuing his studies. Ken’s first experience with Oak Hills was in 1948 when he attended the summer camp.

25 years ago

June 6, 1995 -- A street paving project along the Mississippi River won Bemidji City Council approval, while a sewer and water extension project in Nymore was killed when property owners said costs were too high. A majority of property owners along Connelly Circle petitioned to blacktop Larson Drive and Connelly Circle, an estimated $30,800 project.

50 years ago

June 6, 1970 -- Members of the graduating class of the Area Vocational Technical School presented technical illustrations, the “renderings”, to representatives of two Bemidji banks; Bill Howe of Northern National Bank and Joe and Nick Welle of First National Bank Bemidji, for their cooperation in displaying the projects of the school during the last year.

100 years ago

June 6, 1920 -- M.E. Brinkman of the Rex Theater is satisfied that he has convinced the leading independent motion picture theater owners of the country that a sub-franchise, if granted, will give him the exclusive right to exhibit the productions of famous stars as Charles Chaplin. "For theater goers," Brinkman said, "it means bigger and better pictures than ever before."