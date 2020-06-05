BEMIDJI -- Andrew Wright has been named Director of Admissions for Bemidji State University. In this role, Wright’s primary responsibilities will include leading the office of admissions in a variety of enrollment, recruitment and retention initiatives.



Allen Bedford, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said Wright’s vast experience and strong leadership qualities will contribute to his success.



“Mr. Wright’s emphasis is on team building, mentorship and recruiting strategy, which is the foundation of admissions work,” Bedford said in a release. “He is experienced in strengthening connections with other administrative units on campus and with the Cabinet.”



Wright is coming to Bemidji State from the University of Southern Indiana, where he served as the first vice president for enrollment management for five years. Prior to that, he worked in several capacities for Eastern Michigan University, most recently as the associate director of the admissions office.



During his time at the University of Southern Indiana, Wright led the completion of the university’s first strategic enrollment management plan which led to improvements in retention and graduation rates.



"I'm excited about this opportunity to work for an outstanding, student-centered university," Wright said in the release. "My interactions with the faculty, staff and members of the community have strengthened my interest in Bemidji State. I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and, together, recruiting amazing young men and women to BSU! Go Beavers!"



Wright holds a bachelors degree in business administration from Central Michigan University and a masters of business administration from the University of Akron in Ohio.



Wright’s appointment will begin July 13.