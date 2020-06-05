LEECH LAKE -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will hold primary elections to fill the positions of tribal chairperson and a tribal council member representing District 3 on June 9.

The primary election was originally scheduled to be held on March 31, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the election was moved to June 9 and the general election will now be held August 18.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they will be declared the winner and general elections will not be held for that race.



Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Leech Lake Public Relations Director Mike Chosa said many precautions have been taken to keep voters safe.

According to Chosa, voters are asked to use hand sanitizer prior to entering polling places, wear masks and wait in their cars prior to voting so only two voters are in the building at a time.

“(We are) just trying to encourage as many people as possible to come in and vote early, rather than crowding in there on election day,” he said.

White Earth and other tribes that are members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, will also hold primary elections Tuesday.

Members with questions are encouraged to call Gary Frazer at (218) 766- 0713.

On the ballot:

Candidates for tribal chairperson: Incumbent Chairman Faron Jackson Sr., Janice Gale-Dahmen, Peter Jackson, Stephen "Steven” Howard and Leonard “Lenny” Fineday.

Candidates for District 3 committee position: Incumbent Leroy Staples-Fairbanks, Ronald “Ron” Hare and Rodney “Rod” Northbird.

Those elected will serve a four-year term.