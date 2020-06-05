FARGO — After more than two hours of speeches, music and dance, Black Lives Matter activists concluded their rally at downtown Fargo's Island Park around 3:30 p.m.

“I’ve never been more proud than I am right now,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said about the peaceful celebration, which ended with the song "Lean on Me" and a plea for everyone to go home in order to "not change the narrative".

The Fargo Police Department thanked all who attended for a "wonderful" event.

Thank you for a wonderful #OneFargo event. We look forward to continued dialog and uniting as a community. — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) June 5, 2020

A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered in downtown Fargo's Island Park for a celebration of George Floyd's life.

After a group prayer, speakers started to address the large, peaceful crowd.

Many police officers walked through the crowd. One man was overheard telling a couple of officers: “We are praying for you.”

A couple of other officers were handed flowers.

Around 1:30, the late-arriving crowd continued to stream in from various sides of Island Park.

The North Dakota National Guard was present across the city of Fargo at locations including City Hall, police stations, fire stations and the city water treatment plant.

The Guard's role in today's response to potential threats is to remain calm and peaceful and assist police if needed, according to a staff sergeant.

Prior to the rally starting, law enforcement and the community appeared vigilant as what police say they'd received "credible threats" of violence. At one point, there was some momentary confusion in regards to pallets of bricks that were seen around the area; however, the Moorhead Police Department alleviated that concern with information about a construction project that was legitimate.

The Moorhead Police Department worked with the owner of a construction site near the Red River to remove pallets of bricks reported Friday morning, according to Capt. Deric Swenson.