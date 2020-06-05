FARGO — After more than two hours of speeches, music and dance, Black Lives Matter activists concluded their rally at downtown Fargo's Island Park around 3:30 p.m.

“I’ve never been more proud than I am right now,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said about the peaceful celebration, which ended with the song "Lean on Me" and a plea for everyone to go home in order to "not change the narrative".

The Fargo Police Department thanked all who attended for a "wonderful" event.

A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered in downtown Fargo's Island Park for a celebration of George Floyd's life.

After a group prayer, speakers started to address the large, peaceful crowd.

Many police officers walked through the crowd. One man was overheard telling a couple of officers: “We are praying for you.”

A couple of other officers were handed flowers.

Around 1:30, the late-arriving crowd continued to stream in from various sides of Island Park.

The North Dakota National Guard was present across the city of Fargo at locations including City Hall, police stations, fire stations and the city water treatment plant.

The Guard's role in today's response to potential threats is to remain calm and peaceful and assist police if needed, according to a staff sergeant.

Prior to the rally starting, law enforcement and the community appeared vigilant as what police say they'd received "credible threats" of violence. At one point, there was some momentary confusion in regards to pallets of bricks that were seen around the area; however, the Moorhead Police Department alleviated that concern with information about a construction project that was legitimate.

The Moorhead Police Department worked with the owner of a construction site near the Red River to remove pallets of bricks reported Friday morning, according to Capt. Deric Swenson.

Spectators gather around the gazebo during the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Spectators gather around the gazebo during the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Fargo Police Officer Troy Nielsen poses for a photo with Muhend Abakar following the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Fargo Police Officer Troy Nielsen poses for a photo with Muhend Abakar following the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Organizers of the OneFargo event sing “Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers with a Fargo Police Department officer on Friday, June 5, at Island Park in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Organizers of the OneFargo event sing “Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers with a Fargo Police Department officer on Friday, June 5, at Island Park in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Jingle dress dancers preform at the end of the OneFargo celebration held in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Jingle dress dancers preform at the end of the OneFargo celebration held in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Wess Philome, one the OneFargo event organizers, speaks during the celebration in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Wess Philome, one the OneFargo event organizers, speaks during the celebration in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Presenters of the celebration in Island Park join together at the closing of a peaceful gathering to sing “Lean On Me” with the entire park. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
Presenters of the celebration in Island Park join together at the closing of a peaceful gathering to sing “Lean On Me” with the entire park. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
People hand out free food including Sandy's Donuts and drinks to attendees of One Fargo celebration June 5 at Island Park. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
People hand out free food including Sandy's Donuts and drinks to attendees of One Fargo celebration June 5 at Island Park. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Man holds fist in the air as he sits and listens to speakers during One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Emma Vatnsdal / Special to InForum
Man holds fist in the air as he sits and listens to speakers during One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Emma Vatnsdal / Special to InForum
Moorehead Mayor Jonathan Judd addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Moorehead Mayor Jonathan Judd addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis. addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis. addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Attendees embrace each other at One Fargo celebration at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
Attendees embrace each other at One Fargo celebration at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
A line of One Fargo attendees kneel in solidarity. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
A line of One Fargo attendees kneel in solidarity. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
The crowd in Island Park takes to their knees, fists in the air, to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
The crowd in Island Park takes to their knees, fists in the air, to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
New graffiti art appeared June 5 in downtown Fargo and features names of victims killed by violence. Nearly all of the names are victims of shootings by active police officers. Micheal Vosburg / The Forum
New graffiti art appeared June 5 in downtown Fargo and features names of victims killed by violence. Nearly all of the names are victims of shootings by active police officers. Micheal Vosburg / The Forum
Steve Wagner / Special to InForum
Man attends One Fargo celebration Friday, June 5 at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Ryan Stotts
Man attends One Fargo celebration Friday, June 5 at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Ryan Stotts
The North Dakota Army National Guard was stationed across the city of Fargo on Friday, June 5. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
The North Dakota Army National Guard was stationed across the city of Fargo on Friday, June 5. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
Posters of black men and women from around the nation who died while in custody or in confrontations with police, are displayed in the windows of Atomic Coffee on Broadway in downtown Fargo on Friday, June 5. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum
Posters of black men and women from around the nation who died while in custody or in confrontations with police, are displayed in the windows of Atomic Coffee on Broadway in downtown Fargo on Friday, June 5. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum