BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University's Black Student Union is set to hold a peaceful demonstration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Paul Bunyan Park.

"Day after day, death after death, we continue to ask ourselves: when will it end?" organizers said. "How many of our black brothers and sisters must die for there to be change? The wrongful death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis PD has stirred our nation, and we will not remain silent."

The community is invited to join the peaceful demonstration to help raise awareness for the social injustices experienced by people in the black community.

During the event there will be nine minutes of silence while kneeling, if able, to pay respect to George Floyd.

