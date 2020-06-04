BEMIDJI -- After nearly three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, both Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake, and Northern Lights Casino in Walker, will be reopening on Monday, June 22, using a phased approach.

The reopening will occur in four phases, and the first phase includes reinstating slot machines, alcohol service on the casino floor, snack bar grab-and-go items, gift shops and promotions.

Guests will receive temperature checks at all casino access points. Casino employees will continue to enforce social-distancing and will offer hand sanitizer and complimentary masks and gloves throughout the facilities.

While maximum guest capacity will be established and enforced, all guests and staff will be required to wear a face mask. Additionally, smoking will not be permitted on the casino floor, but a designated outdoor area will be provided.

Guests will be required to swipe their Players Club card at a promotional kiosk or sign in at a security podium upon entering the casinos.