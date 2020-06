Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13, in the meeting room at Mt. Zion Church in Nymore.

"We invite you to meet with us in June as we join our voices together in extended praise and worship interspersed with prayer, testimonies and praising our God," organizers said in a release.

Attendees may bring their own protective mask and gloves if desired, along with their own beverage of choice.