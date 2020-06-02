10 years ago

June 3, 2010 -- A proposal to connect a new 80- to 90-room hotel to the Green Mill restaurant has received a positive recommendation from the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission. Rich Siegert, representing the Edgewater Group, has proposed that the new hotel would have six floors and be 100 feet from Lake Bemidji.

25 years ago

June 3, 1995 -- Five men are finalists for Bemidji's Area Schools superintendent. No candidates come from within the district; however, one is a former district employee, Gerald Cook, who served as Lincoln Elementary School principal and later was director of elementary education. The other finalists are Boyd McLarty, William Smith, Norman Zieklinski and Rollie Morud.

50 years ago

June 3, 1970 -- Dr. Robert Decker, president of Bemidji State College, announced the permanent promotion of Dr. Arthur Lee, Ph.D., to; professor of history. Dr. Lee joined the BSC staff in 1959. Associate professor promotions for Chester A. Anderson, physical education, at BSC since 1955; Dr. Dolores Norman, history, 1968; Amo Buntrock, physical education, 1968.

100 years ago

June 3, 1920 -- After getting his potatoes and other farm crops planted on his newly purchased farm, Mr. Frank Frakes left for his former home in Bertrand, Neb., to make preparations to move his household effects and family to Bemidji. Mr. Frakes, together with Mr. D. Bossman, recently purchased the Rice farm about four miles west of Bemidji.