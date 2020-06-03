BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program again this year, which provides free meals to anyone under 18.

The program will run from June 8 through July 31. All meals will be available via curbside pickup and must be consumed off-site. Distribution times are from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the following locations:

Northern Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Horace May Elementary

Central Elementary

J.W. Smith Elementary

Bemidji High School

Each grab ‘n go bag will contain four meals -- two breakfasts and two lunches -- one for the current day and one for the following day.

Meals will be provided to all children 18 years of age and younger without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, a release said.

For questions, call (218) 333-3100 ext. 31142 or 31141.