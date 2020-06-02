BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County began roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways on Monday, June 1. They are spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip and brush.

The following townships will be sprayed: Grant Valley, Jones, Eckles, Lammers, Liberty, Turtle Lake, Durand, Roosevelt, Maple Ridge, Buzzle and Alaska (East and West).

Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow, a release said. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Those who may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment and do not want spraying adjacent to their property, must place "DO NOT SPRAY" signs at the beginning and end of their property segment.

For questions or concerns, call the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.