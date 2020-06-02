Participants will help build a home for a low-income community member. They will work four days a week earning the state minimum wage. They are divided into two teams and alternate each day between the classroom and the construction site. Cass Lake-Bena ALC is BI-CAP YouthBuild’s educational partner. They provide an onsite teacher/learner manager to assist participants in working toward their high school diploma. They also provide teaching staff through Adult Basic Education to prepare those participants more suited to earning their GED or Adult Diploma equivalency, a release said.

YouthBuild participants build a work history while learning to work with a team of staff and peers. While building with construction staff, participants may learn valuable skills such as appropriate work behavior, communication, safety on the jobsite, how to use power and hand tools, how to take measurements and read a blueprint, the release said.

Participants also have the opportunity to work with a placement advisor while building a resume, performing skills assessments, exploring colleges and careers, and learning about soft skills and work ethics. They can also learn how to fill out a job or college application, how to file for financial aid, and receive interview coaching and assistance with their job search.

Each participant is required to engage in three days of online learning and one day of construction work experience per week for six months or more.

Those interested are asked to review eligibility requirements and complete an application and transcript request form by June 26 for a chance to be considered for the July 20 orientation.

Applications, information and an eligibility form can be picked up at 3023 Mill St. NE, County Rd. 406 or found online at www.bicap.org/projects/youth-build or call (218) 333-9836.