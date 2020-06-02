BAGLEY -- Casinos around the state are beginning to open their doors again since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them, and recently, Shooting Star Casino announced that it will resume operations at both its Mahnomen and Bagley locations on June 19.

However, each will now operate with limited venues, occupancy and hours to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The reduced hours will allow time for heightened cleaning and disinfecting.

“We are excited to welcome guests and team members back to Shooting Star Casino,” Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino, said in a release. “We are taking rigorous sanitary and safety measures to protect the health and safety of our community as best as possible.”

Additionally, both guests and employees will be screened upon entering the casinos, which includes undergoing a temperature check. Guests are encouraged to wear their own masks, but Shooting Star has masks available if a guest needs one.

The casino will also have signs and markers to help guests stay six feet apart.

“We are taking every effort to make sure it is easy to practice physical distancing,” Stevens said. “Slot machines are spread out, table games are limited with appropriate space between players and we are offering bingo via teleconference only.”

Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen will reopen 24 hours a day, 7 days per week with limited capacity.

Shooting Star Casino Bagley will reopen with limited hours 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Saturday, with limited capacity.