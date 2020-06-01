BEMIDJI -- Due to the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival -- scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 1 -- has been canceled, organizers announced Monday, June 1.

All team registration fees that have been paid will be refunded in full.

“We kept hoping that we would be able to hold the festival, but with social distancing guidelines expected to still be in place at the time of our event, which is now just eight weeks away, it is time to make the difficult decision to cancel for this year so all involved can be notified well in advance,” Scott Turn, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival co-chair, said in a release.

Organizers of the summer tradition said they hope to use this year to regroup and look forward to bringing the event back next year.

As of now, the 2021 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is planned for Aug. 4-7, 2021.

For more information on the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival visit www.bemidjidragonboat.com.