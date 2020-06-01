BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue has added a new interactive tool to their website to help families re-home pets in the Bemidji area.

The addition to their site is called "Home to Home" is a re-homing website for owners who need to surrender their pets, which can include dogs, cats and other animals. It gives pet owners who can no longer keep their pets the opportunity to find new, loving homes without having to surrender them to the shelter. Pets will be able go from one home right into another, which means less stress for animals and humans alike, a release said.

Those needing to re-home pets fill out a brief form, upload a picture, and hit submit. For those seeking a pet, there is a search feature. Home to Home is free to use; however, there are some rules to the site such as, no money is allowed to exchange hands.

Shelter personnel will monitor the site to ensure that the rules are followed and staff will intervene as necessary to help or to offer advice.

Not only will this tool make transitions into new homes easier for pets, but it will also leave more shelter resources available to animals with no other options, such as strays and those suffering from neglect or abuse, the release said.

For more information, call (218) 751-7910 or visit the Home to Home website at grr.home-home.org.