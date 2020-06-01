BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1 "to address the recent social media post from Mayor Patch."

Blackduck Mayor Rudy Patch shared a meme on his Facebook page over the weekend that showed a blood-covered vehicle with the caption: "I don't know what you mean by protesters on the freeway. I came through no problem."

The post was later taken down, but captured screen shots of it have been shared on other pages.

No more than 10 people will be allowed to attend the emergency council meeting. A notice for the meeting reads as follows:

"Because of the health pandemic and emergency declaration, it has been determined that the physical presence at the regular meeting location by more than 10 people may not be feasible."

The meeting will be at Wayside Rest Park and open to the public.