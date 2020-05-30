One night after marching protesters closed down U.S. Highway 52 and several downtown intersections in Rochester, the city will enact a 9 p.m. curfew. The curfew covers the downtown area.

Out of an abundance of caution, @MayorNorton, MN has signed a declaration which will enact a curfew for downtown Rochester. The curfew will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 through 5:00 a.m. May 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/zZzfWpU9j5 — City of Rochester MN (@CityofRochMN) May 30, 2020

"We have and will continue to support the peaceful protest of our community," Mayor Kim Norton said in a written statement. "I ask for the community's cooperation and support in following the curfew."

Other cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have enacted curfews in recent days to curb violent protests including looting, arson and other vandalism.

pic.twitter.com/Iqrk3F5wq6 — Michael Wojcik (@VoteWojcik) May 30, 2020

The Rochester curfew does not apply to downtown workers coming and going from their jobs. The area affected by the curfew includes the downtown core, from Civic Center Drive on the north to Soldiers Field on the south. Other parts of the city are not subject to the curfew, which remains in effect until 5 a.m. During that time, no travel is allowed downtown, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

Those going to and from work in @DowntownRochMN can do so under the curfew. #rochmn — City of Rochester MN (@CityofRochMN) May 30, 2020

The penalty for violating the curfew is not spelled out in the city's statement. The city has a juvenile curfew on the books that details penalties including a $1,000 fine and potential misdemeanor criminal charges.