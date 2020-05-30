Several hundred people assembled Saturday afternoon at the site where three black men were lynched 100 years ago in downtown Duluth to demand justice and change for every life lost to police brutality.

Saturday's event beginning at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial takes place as protests continue for the fifth day in Minneapolis after George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday.

The protest began at the memorial with speeches, and moved along First Street toward City Hall, with protesters shouting, "No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police,” and “I can’t breathe” — what Floyd repeated several times as the police officer held a foot on his neck.

The Duluth Police Department and the city of Duluth announced Saturday morning that they would monitor the protest and are prepared should the event escalate.

“We expect a peaceful assembly of people who are gathering to express their First Amendment rights,” a news release from the police department read. “DPD will be in the area to ensure free speech rights can be exercised safely, but we will give people the space to protest.”

A news release from the city of Duluth asked the community to stay calm and remain peaceful should they participate in the event.

A previous protest by the same organizers started at the intersection of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth on Wednesday evening, drawing more than 100 people.

Other protests in the Northland have been promoted on social media.

The Hibbing Police Department said in a news release Saturday that it received “several reports” of groups planning to protest Sunday at Hibbing High School and Monday at Hibbing City Hall.

“The Hibbing Police Department respects a peaceful protest and asks the public to use safety during the protest if it occurs,” the news release read. “We want to remind the public that protesting on private property without permission is not allowed. We also want to remind the public that blocking city streets and throughways is also not allowed without the proper permit issued by the city of Hibbing.”

“Justice for George Floyd,” another event promoted on Facebook as a “peaceful protest,” is scheduled for noon Sunday outside the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.



