ST. CLOUD — People started to drop off flowers at the Lake George Pavilion here Friday in remembrance of George Floyd, who lost his life Monday while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer.

A smattering of people began hanging around the pavilion about 5 p.m., most sticking to the six-foot distancing with masks requirement requested by the event organizers with UniteCloud.

The Memorial for George Floyd was scheduled here from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

No speeches are planned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the flower memorials will be brought to the Minneapolis memorial location of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to event organizers.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis had advised UniteCloud organizers not hold the memorial event due to concerns related to protests and violence that have been happening in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Some major St. Cloud stores — such as Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, according to media reports — closed at 5 p.m. or earlier Friday due to precautions concerning possible protests.