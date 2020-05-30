BEMIDJI -- Hundreds of people gathered in Paul Bunyan Park on Saturday afternoon and marched to the Bemidji Police Department to show solidarity with George Floyd, the man who died after a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck despite his repeated requests for the officer to stop.

The march remained mostly peaceful until a handful of protesters attacked a D.A.R.E. truck outside the police department. The D.A.R.E. truck backed into a small crowd of people. It wasn't immediately obvious if anyone was injured.

After the confrontation organizers of the demonstration and police officers shook hands.

The demonstration began with speakers near the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. BSU professor David Frison was one of a dozen speakers.

"The virus of racism is passed down from mother to daughter, from father to son," Frison said. "When liberty is denied to all citizens, we can't breathe, America."

The officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after days of protesting and riots in Minneapolis and other areas in the Twin Cities.

Floyd, 46, was shown in a viral video where Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes on Monday, May 25.

Three other officers involved in the case -- Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng -- also were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department.

City of Bemidji enacts curfew

Late Saturday, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht signed a declaration that will enact a curfew for the city starting at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31, and again at 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, June 1. During the curfew, no travel is allowed on any public street, sidewalk, path or any public place.

“We will have and will continue to support the peaceful protest of our community. I ask for the community’s cooperation and support in following the curfew,” said Albrecht in a press release. “Plan to stay safely at home tonight with your families and loved ones.”

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the city of Bemidji Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard, are exempt from the curfew, the release said. Individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing dangerous circumstances are also exempt.