BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji community came together to support local businesses and the United Way on Thursday evening.

More than 100 vehicles met in the Sanford Center parking lot honking and cheering, with their vehicles decorated with balloons and banners saying 'Bemidji Strong' for United Way’s one-time event, the COVID-19 Caravan.

In partnership with Sanford Health, the focus of the event was to give accurate, local information about COVID-19 to the community, while bringing everyone together in a fun and safe manner, a release said.

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s, Kev Jackson, and the 2020 United Way campaign co-chair, Jake Bluhm, kicked off the event on KZY 95.5 FM. Vehicles then traveled around Lake Bemidji, listening to KZY and participating in the event’s activity packet games.

Several guest speakers came on to help inform people on COVID-19, and at the end of each interview they shared a secret code to go with the participants activity packet. Speakers included: Susan Jarvis, CEO of Sanford Health; Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health Director; Mayor Rita Albrecht; Dave Hengel, Director of Greater Bemidji; and Denae Alamano, Director of United Way of Bemidji Area.

Participating vehicles stopped at the Bemidji Town and Country Club parking lot to visit Sanford Health’s tent for a goodie bag, which included light up glasses, popcorn and hand sanitizer.

As vehicles returned to the Sanford Center to pick up pre-order meals from Bar 209, participating cars also turned in their completed activity packets to receive a free Dairy Queen Treatzza Pizza, courtesy of the Gifts of Hope Fund, which the United Way and Bemidji Alliance partnered on.

“The event was created to bring the community together, have some fun, and learn about accurate COVID-19 related happenings in our local community,” Bluhm said in the release. “My wife and I reached out to United Way looking to do something fun and positive for Bemidji and the United Way did a great job combining it with their LINC Young Professionals goal of informing the community about accurate and local information.”

For more information about United Way’s work related to COVID-19, visit their website at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/covid-19-response or call (218) 444-8929.