BEMIDJI -- Each year Kate Pearson, a teacher at Horace May Elementary, and her second-grade class celebrate spring with "Pie Day," where she purchases pies from the local Perkins Restaurant and the students all eat it together in class.

"My students had been looking forward to this event," Pearson said in a release. "I didn't want to disappoint them during this time of distance learning, so I contacted Michelle Fisher, the manager of Perkins, to work out a plan."

She then purchased the pies, and Perkins cut each pie and put them in individual boxes labeled with each child's name. Each child received three different slices based on their personal choices.

Pearson said that she along with their school mascot, Horace the Husky, drove to 22 different homes in the late afternoon last week to deliver the pies. The children all saved their pieces until their Google video meeting the following morning, when they all ate and celebrated Pie Day together.

"I am very appreciative of our local Perkins Restaurant, especially Michelle Fisher, for helping to make this fun event possible for my second-graders. It really made their day," Pearson said.