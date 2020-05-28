The community can donate canned or boxed shelf-stable food, garden produce and personal care items. Garden produce must be clean and bagged. Personal care items such as bar soap, toothbrushes and toilet paper are especially needed and encouraged, a release said.

Donations may be dropped off in the red shopping cart on the south side of the building under the overhang near the delivery door between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

If anyone would like a receipt for their gift, call (218) 444-6580 ahead of time to set up a time.