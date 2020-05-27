BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Nurses Association held an information picket attended by Sanford Health care providers and other concerned participants Tuesday asking for satisfactory protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the evening event, demonstrators lined the sidewalk in front of Bemidji's Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, holding signs and waving for passersby to support nurses. The picket was organized as a way to support Tonya Moss, a registered nurse at Sanford Health and member of MNA.

Moss was recently placed on administrative leave by Sanford after an effort to arrange alternative housing for health workers, allowing them to quarantine themselves.

"This has been a really difficult time for us, for nurses, because we want to protect ourselves and our families," Moss said. "We're doing this because we don't have enough protection, and I don't think the rest of the state knows that, so we're letting people know."

About halfway through the demonstration, the event had about 60 people participating. The protest was joined by members of the Teamsters union and nurses from as far as the Sanford facility in Thief River Falls.

"People are afraid, and people want to be heard," Moss said. "This is about our lives, our lives matter. We're speaking out and hoping people will listen."

In speaking to the Pioneer, though, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota officials said the protest was an expected action by the MNA, as the two entities are currently in contract negotiations. Additionally, Sanford representatives noted that the provider has had no COVID-19 cases yet, but staff have been looking into alternative housing. Sanford officials also noted that it is providing an employee aid plan and has been holding informational sessions on a weekly basis where employees can ask questions.

In discussing administrative leave with the Pioneer, Sanford officials said the process is to remove the person from the situation by placing them on full paid leave. Then, the provider conducts an investigation into the complaint.

Rick Fuentes, a spokesperson from MNA, rejected the notion of Tuesday's demonstration being about negotiating contracts, though.

"All contract negotiating has been put on hold during the pandemic," Fuentes said. "This is not about any contract, this is about worker safety. Worker safety should not have to be negotiated. Employers have a responsibility to keep their workers safe."