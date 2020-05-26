BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is listed to have 12 total cases of coronavirus by the state Department of Health, but the number currently tracked by local officials is at three.

According to Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen, many of the individuals who tested positive are now out of the 14-day isolation period. Additionally, the state tracks cases by permanent address, which can be misleading.

"We're finding some of the cases assigned to us are not people living in the community," Borgen said. "So, we're doing our own level of identifying cases locally and following up directly. We're not totally in line with the state right now, since they're looking at that statewide picture."

As part of the local focus, Borgen said county health staff are also keeping track of workplaces, as people may live in surrounding counties, but work in Bemidji.

As the state begins to relax rules for businesses allowing more reopenings, Borgen also told the Pioneer that people will have to remember the risks before going out.

"If they're concerned about their risk or other household member risks, then that means they should probably continue staying at home," Borgen said. "Patrons should also stick with their families and household groups if possible when going out."

Borgen said the county has also been working with Red Lake Nation officials on the situation, especially recently when a positive case was identified on the reservation.

"Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services and Indian Health Service are playing a role in the case investigation and the contact tracing," Borgen said. "As soon as they learned about the case, they responded and did their investigation. They identified other people who had potential contact and did testing, but fortunately those were negative. We're partnering to make sure the individual who tested positive is supported during their isolation and we'll continue to do that."

In surrounding counties, total cases listed by the state department of health is:

Cass with 11.

Clearwater with three.

Hubbard with one.

Itasca with 53.

Koochiching with six.



Marshall with nine.

Pennington with 14.

Roseau with one.

Lake of the Woods is still at zero.

In total, there have been 209,898 tests with 21,960 positive cases and 15,523 now out of isolation. A total of 2,709 people have been hospitalized and 899 have died from the coronavirus. There are now 570 people hospitalized, with 258 in ICU rooms.