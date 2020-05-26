BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will re-open on a limited basis on Monday, June 8 with a full-day, fee-based summer program that complies with new COVID-19 guidelines and procedures.

Registration is open to children entering grades 1-5. Space will be limited. Group sizes will be kept at a one to nine staff-to-member ratio all in separate spaces to minimize contact between groups, a release said. Depending on demand, the club anticipates re-opening with a maximum of 54 children in the building at any time, about half of the usual attendance on a summer day.

At this time, no plans are yet finalized to open the Tween or Teen Center, something not likely to happen until the fall at the earliest, the release said.

The club re-opening has been planned with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and Sanford Health. The club will continue to consult with medical leaders at the state and local level and follow state directives under the leadership of Governor Tim Walz.

Procedures include additional cleaning and sanitation practices and extensive staff training on best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Children and staff will be required to follow new safety procedures, including daily temperature checks and health screenings before entering the club building.

For more information about the summer program and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit bgcbemidji.org or call (218) 444-4171.