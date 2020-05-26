BEMIDJI -- After a few months of being closed to the public, Great River Rescue has announced it will resume its Pet Fixers spay and neuter clinics beginning in early June.

Registration has also been re-opened for the public. Clients who qualify as low-income may now register their dog or cat through the program’s online system. The registration process and clinic procedures have been revised to promote social-distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, a release said. All social-distancing guidelines, program prices, and a link to register can be found at petfixer.org.

Scheduled dates for clinics through the rest of the year include: June 6 and 7, June 13 and 14, July 11 and 12, Aug. 1 and 2, Aug. 8 and 9, Sept. 12 and 13, Oct. 3 and 4, and Nov. 8 and 9.

Clients can register for the date of their choice depending on availability. Clinics may need to be canceled on a moments notice should personal protective equipment become unavailable, or the State again suspends elective surgeries.

Clinics are generally held once per month April through November at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE.

For any questions, program director Jill Beardsley can be reached at petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.