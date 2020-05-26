BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department will hold a "Summer Virtual 150K," which is about 93 miles, from May 29 through Aug. 31.

The virtual challenge can be accomplished from any location and can be done by running, walking, jogging, following a workout video, etc. As long as you stay active, you'll defeat the challenge, a release said.

Participants will have three months to complete the challenge. Logs will be emailed out on May 29.

Each participant who completes 150K by Aug. 31 will earn a medal and a shirt. The cost to participate is $20 plus tax per participant.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.