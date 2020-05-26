10 years ago

May 27, 2010 -- Bemidji State University executive Director of Development Rob Bollinger announced that Jake Bluhm has joined his staff as the Beaver Pride Coordinator. Bluhm came to BSU in 2004 to pursue a degree in sports management and play ice hockey. He has spent the last two years serving as BSU’s athletics department event management graduate assistant.

25 years ago

May 27, 1995 -- A court advocate program in Beltrami County got a boost with the Leech Lake Reservation, pledging $10,000. Members of the Bemidji Area Race Relations Task Force met with Bemidji city councilors and Beltrami County commissioners to seek support of a long-term court advocacy program to help defendants through the Beltrami County District Court system.

50 years ago

May 27, 1970 -- Around $4,781 worth of additional retail food business flowed into the Beltrami County economy as a result of the Federal Food Stamp Program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. 1,768 participants in Beltrami spent approximately $22,530.00 of their own cash for food coupons worth $42,469.

100 years ago

May 27, 1920 -- One Bemidji lad, perhaps more industrious than most lads, located one of the nine boxes of buried treasure which are planted in various places within the limits of the city. In the box which Byron Benson found was a quantity of silver amounting to something over one dollar and four tickets to "The Silver Horde," which will appear at the Grand Theater.