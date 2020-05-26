BEMIDJI -- Dick Sathers, a senior firefighter for the Bemidji Fire Department, along with the help of Bill Batchelder from Bemidji Woolen Mills, placed a memorial stone and flag on longtime Bemidji Volunteer Firefighter Melvin Bahr's grave on Monday.

The ritual of placing firefighter memorial stones and flags goes back to the early days of Bemidji. It takes place at 6 a.m. during Memorial Day weekend and not even COVID-19 could stop the Bemidji firefighters from placing flags on every deceased Bemidji firefighter's grave, a release said.

Bahr dedicated his life to his Christian faith and was a member of the Bemidji Fire Department for over 20 years, the release said. He also served as maintenance supervisor for 25 years at the Bemidji Regional Airport. Bahr's grave is located at the South Arm Cemetery in Turtle River Township, adjacent to Concordia Language Villages.