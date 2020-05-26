BEMIDJI -- It’s only 24 notes, but they have so much meaning, and invoke so much emotion.

On Monday at 3 p.m., musicians throughout the nation took part in “Taps Across America,” performing the bugle call that is played at military funerals and ceremonies.

Scott Guidry stood on his front porch north of Bemidji, next to a waving American flag, and poured his soul into the song that he heard so many times during his 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Guidry, 56, is Associate Professor of Instrumental Music and Director of Bands at Bemidji State University. In addition to his teaching duties, Guidry plays trumpet in the Bemidji Area Community Band and the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

Guidry was especially proud to play “Taps” on trumpet to honor the memory of fallen service members. He said the nationwide effort, spearheaded by CBS News “On The Road” correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force serviceman Jari Villanueva, was particularly timely.

“I think it’s a perfect response to the current climate with COVID-19,” Guidry said. “Just about every Memorial Day parade, gathering at cemeteries and commemorating as groups just couldn’t happen. I think this is a very, very smart and heartfelt response to the current situation where we can all render honors from our own doorsteps.”

Guidry, who grew up in Louisiana, had two separate tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. He first arrived in the nation’s capital in 1993 and was appointed conductor of the Ceremonial Brass, a component of the Air Force Band whose mission was to perform at funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. One of the trumpeters in that group was Villanueva, who has since become known as the country’s foremost authority on military bugling.

Guidry's wife, Heather, recorded a video of his performance, and shared it with the "Taps Across America" organizers. Their son Tim is currently a Senior Airman who plays trumpet in the Air Force Band.

Hartman was inspired by a story he did eight years ago on Don Brittain, who sounded “Taps” on his balcony at sunset. Hartman thought other trumpet players could do the same.

Villanueva had the same idea for a Memorial Day tribute. He retired from the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Master Sergeant, after 23 years playing with the United States Air Force Band at Arlington National Cemetery. His organization, “Taps for Veterans,” helps match live buglers and trumpet players with military families for funerals and ceremonies.

Guidry jumped at the chance to take part in the effort, and also invited many of his friends and trumpet students to do the same.

“The awareness of this is really widespread, and I’m glad,” Guidry said. “So often we get caught up in our grilling, and beach activities, and even with COVID-19 going around we still can get kind of fixated on our normal day-to-day things. This, I think, is a reminder of why we have Memorial Day. The end result, I hope, is that people will take time -- even if it’s brief -- just to say thank you and honor those people who died.”