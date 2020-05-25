BEMIDJI -- Members of Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 held an intimate Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday to honor those who have given their lives in the service of their country.

A small gathering of about 50 people spread out to listen to a short message from Claude Sand, past Post No. 14 commander, which was followed by Ralph Gracie Chaplain Gabe Wakanabo saying a prayer of thanks for those who had died in the line of service, and comfort for those they left behind.

Members of the Color Guard presented the posting of the colors with the American Legion Firing Squad following with a rifle salute. Joe Vene also led those in attendance in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Toward the end of the program the crowd moved to the G.A.R. Memorial to honor those who died during the Civil War, where Jim Haskell recited the Gettysburg Address, followed by the playing of "Taps."

"This wasn't meant to be a big public display or event," Sand said to the small crowd before they dispersed. "But even in the midst of the unique time we are all living in right now, it was in our hearts to come here today to honor our fallen and we did not want the day to go by without remembering their sacrifice."