BEMIDJI -- In lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony, 2020 Bemidji High School graduates were celebrated all through town on Saturday morning.
The Lumberjacks were honored with a graduation procession that began at the Sanford Center, circled around town and ended with them receiving their diplomas drive-thru style in the parking lot of Bemidji High School.
Bemidji High School graduate Abby Kieson tears up as she’s driven through the graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji High School’s graduation procession was escorted through town by law enforcement on Saturday morning. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji High School graduate Alexis Paquette hangs out of a sunroof during the graduation procession on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Family and friends cheered on Bemidji High School’s graduation procession along the route on Saturday morning. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Lumberjack graduate McKenzie Jordahl hangs out the car window during the graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji High School graduate Korben Ward is driven away after receiving his diploma on Saturday during the graduation procession. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The U.S. Flag and the Lumberjack flag hung from the Bemidji Fire Department’s ladder truck during Bemidji High School’s graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji High School graduate Britta Aas drives through the high school parking during the graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Artwork was placed on the lawn of Bemidji High School during the graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji High School graduate Abbie Clague waves while driving through the school parking lot for the graduation procession on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)