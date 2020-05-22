BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department has planned a way for community members to spend a relaxing day at home with their "Spa Day at Home" program.

Supplies include a special spa tote, two face masks, lip scrub, nail polish sheets for two, a nail file, a bird house craft and some paint brushes. Paint is not provided. Boxes will be mailed to out, or delivered to those within five miles of City Hall. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or for questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

