BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Farmers Market will hold a plant sale to support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf farm from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 23, at their location in the St. Michel Furniture parking lot, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S.
The following vegetable garden plants will be available for $2 each:
- Tomatoes - many varieties
- Bell peppers
- Hot peppers
- Cucumbers -three varieties
- Zucchini summer squash
- Yellow Straight - neck summer squash
- Winter squash - a few varieties
- Pumpkins
- Basil
- Broccoli