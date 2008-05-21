BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Farmers Market will hold a plant sale to support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf farm from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 23, at their location in the St. Michel Furniture parking lot, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

The following vegetable garden plants will be available for $2 each:

  • Tomatoes - many varieties
  • Bell peppers
  • Hot peppers
  • Cucumbers -three varieties
  • Zucchini summer squash
  • Yellow Straight - neck summer squash
  • Winter squash - a few varieties
  • Pumpkins
  • Basil
  • Broccoli