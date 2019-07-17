BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department's community gardens plots are almost ready for spring.

The community is welcome to use the plots to grow their own flowers and vegetables, the garden areas are fenced and water is available, a release said.

All plots run seasonal May through October. A limited number of plots are still available at the Rako and Nymore sites. Preference will be given to City residents.

Garden plots should be available by Wednesday, May 27. To make sure everyone receives a garden plot, there is only one plot allowed per household. Plot reservations range from $15 to $20 depending on the size of the plot.

To reserve a plot, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us with any questions.