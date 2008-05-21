BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Nurses Association filed a notice of intent to hold an informational picket next week outside of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on May 26.

The MNA announced in a release that nurses are organizing the event to protest retaliation against workers who have tried to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Specifically, the MNA cites Tonya Moss, a registered nurse at Sanford. MNA says that Moss was placed on administrative leave after trying to arrange alternative housing for healthcare workers to quarantine themselves.

MNA also noted that the event is not considered a strike or a work stoppage. Nurses and other workers who take part in the event will do so on their off-hours and no workers will leave their job to attend.

The program is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. The event will take place at a public area outside of the medical center located at 1300 Anne St. NW, and the participants will practice social distancing.