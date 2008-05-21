BEMIDJI -- Minnesotans will be able to visit driver and vehicle service facilities again this week, including the station located in Bemidji.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Driver and Vehicle Services is reopening 16 exam stations across the state. Along with Bemidji, other regional stations opening are Detroit Lakes, Brainerd and Grand Rapids.

As part of the reopening, DVS stations will conduct wellness screenings for staff and customers. Those who go to the stations will be asked about their most recent symptoms and if they have had any contact with a person with the coronavirus. Additionally, temperatures may be checked. People who refuse to answer the questions, have a fever of 100.4 or higher, or answer yes, won't be allowed to enter, a release said.

Plexiglas is also being installed in the stations and the release noted that lines are likely to be longer because of social distancing. DVS staff will be wearing masks, and customers are recommended to do the same.

"Thank you for your patience during this uncertain and stressful time for all Minnesotans," DVS Director Emma Corrie said in the release. "DPS-DVS has been working very hard to find safe, fair solutions to resume services that have been unavailable during the stay-at-home order. We are prioritizing the needs of Minnesotans who couldn't take their knowledge or road test during the past several weeks by allowing DPS-DVS exam station staff to focus on testing services."

Class D road tests are set to resume May 26, with those who had their appointments canceled during the stay-at-home order given priority.

Those who are looking to renew or apply for driver's licenses or ID cards are encouraged to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov . As part of the state's response, an extension was put in place for Minnesotans whose driver's licenses or ID cards were expiring during the peacetime emergency, which is in effect until June 12.

The Bemidji station is located at 111 Second St. NW and can be reached at (218) 308-2940.