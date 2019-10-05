BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area, in partnership with Sanford Health, will host a community event at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, starting at the Sanford Center parking lot, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

"The event will help bring us all safely together to learn correct information about COVID-19," organizers said in a release. "The Lake Bemidji COVID-19 Caravan will be a night of Bemidji pride, fun with family, and support of local restaurants."

Beginning at the Sanford Center parking lot, Jake and Melissa Bluhm, the 2020 United Way Campaign co-chairs, will kick-off the event on KZY 95.5 FM.

With participants safe in their vehicles, everyone will caravan around the lake while learning about correct and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Bemidji area by listening to KZY 95.5 FM. Each registered participant will receive a link to a site where they can print off an activity pack to play car oriented games during their trip around the lake, the release said.

In the activity pack, an event map will outline a Sanford Health swag pick-up spot for participants to collect goodies. Completed activity sheets can be turned in at the completion of the event to be redeemed for a Dairy Queen Treatzza Pizza, the release said.

Participants can pre-order a fan-favorite dinner from Bar 209 through the event page and pick the meal up back at the Sanford Center parking lot after their trip around the lake.

The United Way asks all participants to register for the event, regardless of whether they plan to pre-order dinner. Registration is available at www.unitedwaybemidji.org.