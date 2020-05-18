If you’re having any issues accessing your account or the news either with the e-paper, app or website, we’re here to help. We want you to get the full value of supporting local journalism, so if you’re having trouble, access our Help Center for frequently asked questions and contact information.

Getting started with your account

Here are the steps to log in to your account on any news site within the FCC network:

1. Go to bemidjipioneer.com or any of our news sites, and then

On your computer, tap “Log In” in the upper right.

On your phone or tablet, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left and select “Log in” in the drop down menu.

2. Follow the next steps based on your subscription status:

If you have a digital account or have already connected your print and digital accounts, simply fill in the email address and password to access your news.

If you are a print subscriber and have not connected to your online account, you will need to create an account with your email address and a password you wish to use. Don’t forget to check the boxes below and tap “Register.”

You will then be prompted to enter the mailing address, last name and phone number connected to your print subscription.

If you do not have an account and wish to purchase a subscription, go to bemidjipioneer.com/subscribe and select the subscription package you desire and follow the prompts.

Staying logged in to your account

When you log in to your account with access through your home internet connection or data plan, you can often go up to six months before you will need to log in again. Simply check the “Keep me logged in” box that appears under the username and password entry boxes.

Saving a username and password on your device

If you struggle to remember your username and password, most web browsers (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, etc.) will prompt you to save these when they are entered. Then, the next time you are prompted to log in, you can tap on the username or password field and the option to use your saved information will appear for you to select and automatically fill in the required information.

If your web browser does not prompt you to save this information, a browser setting can be changed. Search online for “How to save username and password on [name of your web browser]” for step-by-step instructions.

Where to find your news

The e-paper is a digital replica of the newspaper, so you can read the same news in the same layout as the print edition. To access your e-paper, follow these simple steps:

Go to bemidjipioneer.com or any of our news sites, and then

On your computer, tap “E-Paper” in the upper right.

On your phone or tablet, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left and select “E-Paper”

This may take a few seconds to load. On your first visit, an introductory screen will appear with notes on where to find navigation items in the top and bottom menus. Follow the instructions to navigate your news.

For the latest news online, go to bemidjipioneer.com, and then:

On your computer, you can move up and down the page to see the latest news or use the menu at the top to see news sections. You can also search in the top right menu for specific topics or terms.

On your phone or tablet, you can move up and down the page to see the latest news. To see news sections or search, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left and select the item you wish to view or search.

Resources to help you

If you have additional questions or concerns, you can reference our online Help Center which gives you step-by-step instructions for common questions and contact information for additional assistance.