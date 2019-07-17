10 years ago

May 16, 2010 -- Ever since Ev Barrett was a little girl, she wanted to race. Her parents, Leon and Becky Barrett, with the help of former racer and track champion Todd McClellan and Will Klaus, helped the family build its first mini stock car. Following Ev into racing was her sister Leahna, brother Tim, cousin Chris Dudley and nephew Robert all racing at Bemidji Speedway.

25 years ago

May 16, 1995 -- When the Beltrami Historical and Wildlife Museum building came down, Bemidji High School biology teacher Jim DeWenter agreed to take the animals and is displaying them in his classroom. DeWenter got more than he had imagined, about 120 species, including a 7-foot moose that stands between workstations in his classroom and a wood caribou shot in 1880.

50 years ago

May 16, 1970 -- Members of the first grade class of Lincoln School planted a tree on the school grounds with the help of Carson Berglund, the state District Forester stationed at Bemidji. The students, with their teacher, Joyce Trimble planted the tree to help beautify their playground and to celebrate Arbor Day.

100 years ago

May 16, 1920 -- Clifford & Co. reports that it has great faith in Beltrami County potato crop this year, and to back it up it ordered a carload of Paris Green, which has just arrived. The potato bug will be wise to give Bemidji a wide berth this summer under these circumstances. This quantity of Paris Green is enough to take care of 15,000 acres with two applications.