BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the cancellation of their "Kids in Motion" day camps for the month of June.

"Kids in Motion day camp may be able to start later in the summer, but we are still uncertain at this time," the department said in a release. "After much discussion with Bemidji Community Theater we have also decided to postpone Summer Theater Camp until 2021."

However, there is an alternative option: "Rec on the Go" day camps at home, which will be going on all summer.

"Rec on the Go" is everything needed for a summer day camp, just in a box. There will be fun activities, crafts and games all packed into a weekly themed box. Campers can sign up for the weeks they would like boxes or for a whole summer of fun, the release said.

The boxes are geared toward those ages 6-12 and include:

Five snack recipes

Journals

Five to seven crafts

Family conversation starters

Five outdoor adventures

Two themed book ideas

Small group games

Five exercise ideas/videos/games

One kindness or service project

Write to another camper project

Each camper's first box will also include a "Rec on the Go" T-shirt. The boxes will have enough craft supplies for two campers per box.

Participants will need to provide some basic supplies like markers, glue, paint and crayons themselves or purchase an optional supply start-up kit that will include markers, crayons, glue sticks, glue bottle, scissors, hole punch and a playground ball.

Boxes will be delivered by Parks and Rec staff within five miles of City Hall at no extra charge. Additional fees for mailing boxes to those who live outside the five-mile zone. The cost is $25 per week, some scholarships are available.

The weekly summer themes are:

For more information or questions visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.