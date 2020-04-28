BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the cancellation of their "Kids in Motion" day camps for the month of June.
"Kids in Motion day camp may be able to start later in the summer, but we are still uncertain at this time," the department said in a release. "After much discussion with Bemidji Community Theater we have also decided to postpone Summer Theater Camp until 2021."
However, there is an alternative option: "Rec on the Go" day camps at home, which will be going on all summer.
"Rec on the Go" is everything needed for a summer day camp, just in a box. There will be fun activities, crafts and games all packed into a weekly themed box. Campers can sign up for the weeks they would like boxes or for a whole summer of fun, the release said.
The boxes are geared toward those ages 6-12 and include:
- Five snack recipes
- Journals
- Five to seven crafts
- Family conversation starters
- Five outdoor adventures
- Two themed book ideas
- Small group games
- Five exercise ideas/videos/games
- One kindness or service project
- Write to another camper project
Each camper's first box will also include a "Rec on the Go" T-shirt. The boxes will have enough craft supplies for two campers per box.
Participants will need to provide some basic supplies like markers, glue, paint and crayons themselves or purchase an optional supply start-up kit that will include markers, crayons, glue sticks, glue bottle, scissors, hole punch and a playground ball.
Boxes will be delivered by Parks and Rec staff within five miles of City Hall at no extra charge. Additional fees for mailing boxes to those who live outside the five-mile zone. The cost is $25 per week, some scholarships are available.
The weekly summer themes are:
- June 8 Welcome to Summer
- June 15 Passport to Fun
- June 22 Out to Sea Camp
- June 29 Creative Campers
- July 6 Mysteries & Riddles Camps
- July 13 Amazing Mammals Camp
- July 20 Gettin Dirty Camp
- July 27 Secret Agent Camp
- Aug. 3 Creepy Crawly Critters Camp
- Aug. 10 Camp Scientists
- Aug. 17 Dinosaur Camp
- Aug. 24 Movies & Music Camp
- Aug. 31 Adventure Camp
For more information or questions visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.