BEMIDJI -- The state of Minnesota has recorded three new coronavirus cases in Beltrami County, but two of the individuals with positive testing live in other locations.

According to Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen, two of the new cases are residents who have Beltrami County addresses, but live out of the area. As a result, the real tally of Beltrami County residents with positive cases is seven, with six out of the isolation phase.

"The concern we have as public health is the risk of community spread," Borgen said. "The individual had no recent travel and there was no known contact with another positive case, so this is what we've been concerned about. We're watching closely to mitigate any spread to the rest of the community, but some of that may have happened."

Like Beltrami, other counties have had numbers increase in the past few months. The numbers in surrounding counties as of Friday are:

Cass County with nine.



Clearwater County with two.

Itasca County with 41.

Koochiching County with three.



Marshall County with eight.



Pennington County with one.



Roseau County with one.



Lake of the Woods and Hubbard Counties are still at zero. They're two of three Minnesota counties without positive cases.

Across the state as a whole, there have been 134,669 tests with 14,240 of those positive. There are 9,503 individuals out of the isolation period.

Coronavirus has resulted in 683 deaths in Minnesota, with 554 of them in assisted living facilities. As of Friday there were 1,985 hospitalizations, with 498 in hospitals now, with 200 of them in ICU rooms.

Next week, state rules issued by Gov. Tim Walz are set to change starting Monday, May 18, allowing more businesses to reopen. Because of the new development, Borgen said her department has been sharing information about how to reopen.

"Our role is to provide some education, so we've been working with Sanford, which has been making sure local businesses have resources," Borgen said. "I've been doing a lot of individual discussions with folks on things to be thinking about, and we're encouraging people to look at resources available on the state's website. We'll be doing everything we can to support a safe opening up in the community."