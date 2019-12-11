BEMIDJI -- The Board of Mississippi Music has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the summer concerts previously scheduled as part of their series of live music on the Lake Bemidji waterfront by Paul Bunyan Park.

One exception may be the concert planned for Aug. 26, as summer progresses the board will determine if this one will be held or not.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the board felt it prudent to cancel the season," a release said. "This decision was not made lightly and we regret having to cancel, however the health of all of us is involved and we believe it is in all of our best interests to stay away from congregating and socializing."

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/MississippiMusicBemidji.