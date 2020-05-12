10 years ago

May 13, 2010 -- The Bemidji Regional Event Center, new home to Beaver hockey, will have its own talisman, or maybe it could be considered a memorial to a fallen teammate. Tom Kaplan, a defenseman for the Beavers in the mid 1970s and current public address announcer, came up with the idea to place a Galen Nagle medallion in the concrete floor of the new arena.

25 years ago

May 13, 1995 -- Burlington Northern Railroad likely will not be forced to reopen its Bemidji depot, since only one railroad customer has complained about a decrease in service since the depot closed in 1993. This is according to Tim Perry, administrator for the Minnesota Transportation Regulation Board, the state agency that oversees railroads

50 years ago

May 13, 1970 -- Members of the first grade class of Lincoln School planted a tree on the school grounds with the help of Carson Berglund, the state District Forester stationed at Bemidji. The students, with their teacher, Mrs. Joyce Trimble planted the tree to help beautify their playground and to celebrate Arbor Day.

100 years ago

May 13, 1920 -- The C.W. Jewett Co., through its representative, Earl McMahon, has just completed the sale of a 1,500-watt Western Electric Lighting system to Gladen Bros. of Laporte, proprietors of the Laporte Hotel. The system will light the hotel, the bank, three stores and pool room. The system will be ready for operation about the last of next week.