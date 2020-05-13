BEMIDJI -- PrimeWest Health is asking customers to keep an eye out for potential scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers are targeting residents in many ways lately, including telemarketing calls, social media and even door-to-door visits, a release said. A common scam recently has been to offer a test kit in exchange for personal information, such as health insurance details. The scammer then uses that information to bill false medical claims, the release explained.

PrimeWest, a plan provider owned by 24 Minnesota counties including Beltrami, also said that some scams try to offer miracles cures or treatments.

Tips provided in the press release include:

Not sharing personal, medical, or financial information over the phone or by email.

Being aware of any unexpected calls or visits offering COVID-19 testing or treatment.

Ignore social media offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing and/or treatment.

Have a doctor or other health care provider assess your condition and approve any request for COVID-19 testing.

Governed by a joint powers board made up of county representatives, PrimeWest provides coverage to those who qualify for Medicaid, MinnesotaCare and Medicare Advantage.