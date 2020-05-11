BEMIDJI -- An equipment donation to Sanford Health is expected to improve the ability for the provider to give patients care.

Sanford Health has received 51 Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System, or LUCAS, CPR devices. The devices were donated by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, a release said.

The trust announced a multi-million dollar effort on April 21 to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect health care workers. Seven of the devices were provided to Sanford's Bemidji location.

"These devices are vital because we don't want front line health care workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus," said Walter Panzirer, a trustee. "LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers."

The release cites research that has shown COVID-19 leads to cardiac damage in as many as one in five patients. This can lead to heart failure and death, even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. The release also states that even patients who recover may have long-term effects from such heart damage.

"We are immensely grateful for this partnership with the Helmsley Trust and for their generous gift that will help fill such a critical need in our community," Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota said in the release. "Knowing we can protect our front line teams as they work to save the lives of critically ill patients, especially during this time, is extremely reassuring."